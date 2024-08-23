Hamza Ali Abbasi, Naimal Khawar amp up their style game in Dallas

Hamza Ali Abbasi and his beautiful wife Naimal Khawar Khan, who are currently having a gala time in USA, look perfectly in sync and stylish as ever.
Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the couple shared how they managed keep their cultural norms intact while roaming out and about in Dallas, Texas.
The Verna star slipped in a black shimmery saree, exuding boss lady vibes while the Alif actor stunned in a Kurta set for the night.
" Dallas You are amazing," Naimal wrote as caption.
Shortly after shining with elegance and charm, her die-hard fans reacted with love in the comments section.
One wrote, " Uff Mashallah, Evil eyes off."
The second penned. " Naimal you look totally out of this world."
" Most beautiful couple ever," commented another.
Naimal has time and again proved her love for fashion but this time she truly conquered hearts.
To note, the Pyaray Afzal star recently bagged the 2024 Bridge Builder Award in Oslo presented by the State Secretary of Culture department, Government of Norway.
This dazzling duo on scene, Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar, exchanged wedding vows in 2019 soon after which they became parents.