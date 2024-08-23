Watch: Buckingham Palace guard faces oops moment with embarrassing slip

While on duty, a King's Guard at Buckingham Palace was seen to slip and collapse and he hurriedly stood back up, hoping no one would notice that he had fallen.
Unfortunately for him, the embarrassing moment happened when the guard landed on his posterior was recorded by English tourist Anthony Smith from Liverpool.
Smith explained to SWNS, “I was just filming randomly, and he just slipped right over,”adding, “I had to watch the video back to believe it.”
“People watching were shocked – everyone was saying, ‘did that just happen?'” Smith shared.
The English tourist added, “[He] jumped back up quickly and recomposed himself, then he was straight back into action.”
In a shared video the guard can be seen walking at attention while sporting a red tunic and a towering bearskin helmet.
Eventually, one leg gives way and he falls on his butt. You can hear onlookers laughing at the fall in the background.
Soon after the video went viral, the netizens flocked to the comment section to share their reaction to the hilarious moment.
One user wrote, “ohh god so hilarious,” while another remarked, “what a funny moment.”