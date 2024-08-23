Royal

Watch: Buckingham Palace guard faces oops moment with embarrassing slip

King's Guard at Buckingham Palace’s funny fall goes viral

  • August 23, 2024


While on duty, a King's Guard at Buckingham Palace was seen to slip and collapse and he hurriedly stood back up, hoping no one would notice that he had fallen.

Unfortunately for him, the embarrassing moment happened when the guard landed on his posterior was recorded by English tourist Anthony Smith from Liverpool.

Smith explained to SWNS, “I was just filming randomly, and he just slipped right over,”adding, “I had to watch the video back to believe it.”

“People watching were shocked – everyone was saying, ‘did that just happen?'” Smith shared.

The English tourist added, “[He] jumped back up quickly and recomposed himself, then he was straight back into action.”

In a shared video the guard can be seen walking at attention while sporting a red tunic and a towering bearskin helmet.

Eventually, one leg gives way and he falls on his butt. You can hear onlookers laughing at the fall in the background.

Soon after the video went viral, the netizens flocked to the comment section to share their reaction to the hilarious moment.

One user wrote, “ohh god so hilarious,” while another remarked, “what a funny moment.”

Royal News

King Charles recognizes Princess Kate effort with special title
Prince William waiting for King Charles' death to 'reunite' with Prince Harry
Princess Kate, Prince William 'frustrated' with King Charles 'awkward' royal rule
Sarah Ferguson gives shocking response to Prince Andrew leaving Royal Lodge
Top 5 Prince William scandals
Kate Middleton health update: Princess of Wales takes surprising decision after doctors' warning
Prince Andrew vows to stand his ground amid escalating feud with King Charles
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry achieve major goal despite King Charles' anger
King Charles death nearer than predicted as Monarch's health declines
Prince Harry ignites Prince William anger over 'rude' remarks about Kate
King Charles grants Kate Middleton a touching favour
Queen Camilla breaks taboos by confronting domestic abuse