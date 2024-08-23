Entertainment

Kanye West, Bianca Censori fly to South Korea with kids for 'Vulture 2'

Kanye West takes his and Kim Kardashian’s kids to South Korea for work trip with Bianca Censori

  August 23, 2024
Kanye West, Bianca Censori fly to South Korea with kids for ‘Vulture 2’
Kanye West, Bianca Censori fly to South Korea with kids for ‘Vulture 2’ 

The American rapper Kanye West is set to take South Korea by storm after 15 long years!

Kanye, who now goes by Ye has touched down in Korea with wife Bianca Censori and his kids, Saint, Chicago and eldest daughter North West.

In the exclusive photos obtained by TMZ on Thursday, the Donda rapper was spotted in a white hoodie with matching sweatpants.

While the Adidas model was wearing a skin-colored bodysuit, carrying Kanye’s 6-year-old daughter Chicago in her arms.

The Yeezy founder’s eldest daughter North West was walking next to Bianca as they all head to the airport to embark on an exciting trip to Korea.

The family-of-four reportedly have plenty of time to enjoy before Kanye West’s album Vulture 2’s listening party with Ty Dolla $ign at Goyang Stadium.

This trip will mark Kanye West’s second major trip to the South Asian country after 15 years.

Earlier this month, Bianca Censori brought her sisters Angelina and Alyssia to Kanye West’s album listening party at Utah's Delta Center in Salt Lake City.

To note, this is going to be Bianca Censori's first vacation with Kanye's family in a foreign country.

