Prince Harry shares emotional statement about Balmoral Castle

  • by Web Desk
  • August 23, 2024
The Duke of Sussex left no stone unturned as he opened up about his heartiest memories with the royal family at Balmoral Castle.

As the royal family has kicked off their highly anticipated visit to the Balmoral Castle to spend leisure time,

During this moment, Prince Harry’s touching confession resurfaced that he made in his bombshell memoir, Spare.

He wrote, “To me, Balmoral was always simply Paradise. A cross between Disney World and some sacred Druid grove.”

The Duke added, “I was always too busy fishing, shooting, running up and down 'the hill' to notice anything off about the feng shui of the old castle," he continued, referring to legends about the residence.”

Reflecting on his touching memories at Balmoral Castle the father of two stated, "What I'm trying to say, I was happy there," adding, "In fact, it's possible that I was never happier than that one golden summer day at Balmoral: August 30, 1997."

During their yearly retreat at Balmoral, which takes place in the Scottish Highlands between summer and autumn, Prince Harry continued, referring to it as "its own micro-season" and stating that much of their first week-long stay was spent outside.

