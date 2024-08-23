Sports

Andrew Flintoff steps down as England coach after clash with Jos Butler

England Cricket Board to appoint Marcus Trescothick as new white-ball captain

  August 23, 2024
Former English cricketer Andrew Flintoff parted ways with the national coaching team ahead of the series against Australia.

As per Geo Super, the resignation of the former fast bowler came after the clash with the English white-ball captain Jos Buttler during the T20 World Cup 2024.

The 46-year-old coach and television presenter has been working with Team England since last year.

He served as an assistant coach during the International Cricket Council (ICC) mega event, the T20 World Cup, in the US and Caribbean.

Moreover, in an exclusive conversation, Flintoff said, “Cricket has given me so much. It’s all I ever wanted to do as a kid, and I got the opportunity to live my dream. I feel really lucky to be back here, and I want the lads to cherish playing.”

He further added, “When you finish playing, you look back and it passes so quickly, but you just take time when you’re out there, just to have a look around and take it in and live in the moment.”

A former middle-order batsman expressed, “And that’s what I’m doing these days. It’s living in the moment and enjoying it. And that’s something I want the players to do, and the teams that play under me to do as well.”

As per the reports, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is looking forward to appointing Marcus Trescothick as Flintoff replacement.

Sports News

Shakib Al Hasan faces murder charges over garment worker's death
Novak Djokovic thanked Carlos Alcaraz for ‘letting’ him win Olympic gold
Atlanta Falcons sign A.J. Terrell in multimillion dollar deal
Washington Commanders acquire kicker Cade York from Cleveland Browns
Cristiano Ronaldo flaunts gold button after smashing fastest 1M subs record
F1 Academy managing director Susie Wolff adresses major collaboration
German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer bids an emotional farewell to football
Cristiano Ronaldo asks fans to 'SIUUUbscribe' his YouTube channel: Watch
ICC leadership change: Jay Shah to get key position in Council
Novak Djokovic may at US Open on one major condition
England to honor cricket legend Graham Thorpe in Sri Lanka test match
Babar Azam set to enter 4000 club with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma