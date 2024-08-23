Andrew Flintoff steps down as England coach after clash with Jos Butler

Former English cricketer Andrew Flintoff parted ways with the national coaching team ahead of the series against Australia.
As per Geo Super, the resignation of the former fast bowler came after the clash with the English white-ball captain Jos Buttler during the T20 World Cup 2024.
The 46-year-old coach and television presenter has been working with Team England since last year.
He served as an assistant coach during the International Cricket Council (ICC) mega event, the T20 World Cup, in the US and Caribbean.
Moreover, in an exclusive conversation, Flintoff said, “Cricket has given me so much. It’s all I ever wanted to do as a kid, and I got the opportunity to live my dream. I feel really lucky to be back here, and I want the lads to cherish playing.”
He further added, “When you finish playing, you look back and it passes so quickly, but you just take time when you’re out there, just to have a look around and take it in and live in the moment.”
A former middle-order batsman expressed, “And that’s what I’m doing these days. It’s living in the moment and enjoying it. And that’s something I want the players to do, and the teams that play under me to do as well.”
As per the reports, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is looking forward to appointing Marcus Trescothick as Flintoff replacement.