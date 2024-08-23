Entertainment

Selena Gomez feels like home again at 'Wizards of Waverly Place' set

  by Web Desk
  August 23, 2024
The American pop icon and Disney alum Selena Gomez expressed her feelings on reprising her role in Wizards of Waverly Place, alongside David Henrie.

Selena, who played Alex Russo in the Disney series nearly 12 years ago revealed how it feels to be back on set after so many years.

Speaking to Variety on Thursday at the premiere of Only Murders in the Building season 4, Selena noted, “It felt like I was home again.”

“I’m so happy I got to bring back this childhood gift that I was given to new little ones out there,” she added.

In response to a question if the Disney series would be a multi-season run, the Single Soon songstress replied, “We don’t know, but if people like it, we’ll see.”

Meanwhile, Henrie, who is set to play Alex’s brother Justin, revealed, “Selena and I and my wife spent so much time over the years drinking wine and talking about where the characters would be, we looked at each other at one point and said, ‘I think we have a show.”

He continued, “I think we should go talk to Disney about this.’ And we did. It took years of development to get it exactly where it needed to be.”

“It came out of a place love. The number one thing Selena gets asked about even till today is ‘Wizards.’ It’s a show that meant a lot to a lot of people,” Henrie added.

The Calm Down hitmaker announced the spinoff during Disney’s 2024 upfront presentation in May, this year.

