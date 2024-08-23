Entertainment

Matthew Perry’s startling ‘ketamine metaphors’ before death REVEALED

Matthew Perry shared disturbing description of ketamine before his tragic demise

  • by Web Desk
  • August 23, 2024
Matthew Perry shared disturbing description of ketamine before his tragic demise
Matthew Perry shared disturbing description of ketamine before his tragic demise

Matthew Perry had some chilling descriptions of ketamine to tell prior to his tragic final moments!

In his 2022’s unforgettable memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, Perry listed out some unsettling details about his experience with the drug ketamine.

The actor described the medication in a metaphorical way writing, “Ketamine felt like a giant exhale. They’d bring me into a room, sit me down, put headphones on me so I would listen to music, blindfold me, and put an IV in.”

He also wrote about how ketamine felt like “being hit in the head with a giant happy shovel.”

The Friends star underwent ketamine therapy in order to get his depression treated but gradually became “a fan” of it as he turned out to be more accustomed to its hallucinogenic effects.

“[It] has my name written all over it — they might as well have called it ‘Matty.’ I’d been in therapy for so long that I wasn’t even freaked out by this. Oh, there’s a horse over there? Fine — might as well be,” he further described.

Perry also talked about how the doctors would use a combination of Ativan and ketamine for his long-sessions.

“I often thought that I was dying during that hour. ‘Oh,’ I thought, ‘this is what happens when you die.

Yet I would continually sign up for this s–t because it was something different, and anything different is good,” the 17 Again actor added.

Matthew Perry’s startling ‘ketamine metaphors’ before death REVEALED

Matthew Perry’s startling ‘ketamine metaphors’ before death REVEALED
Is Diabetes secretly causing Alzheimer’s? New study finds shocking connection

Is Diabetes secretly causing Alzheimer’s? New study finds shocking connection
King Charles’ birthday party invite gets turned down by famous comedian

King Charles’ birthday party invite gets turned down by famous comedian

Blake Lively’s hilarious 1st birthday cake for son Olin gets big laughs

Blake Lively’s hilarious 1st birthday cake for son Olin gets big laughs

Entertainment News

Blake Lively’s hilarious 1st birthday cake for son Olin gets big laughs
Blake Lively’s hilarious 1st birthday cake for son Olin gets big laughs
Blake Lively’s hilarious 1st birthday cake for son Olin gets big laughs
Angelina Jolie becomes stunning new face of Tom Ford lipsticks
Blake Lively’s hilarious 1st birthday cake for son Olin gets big laughs
Selena Gomez joins ‘Only Murders in the Building’ cast for L.A. premiere
Blake Lively’s hilarious 1st birthday cake for son Olin gets big laughs
Jennifer Lopez drops major reason behind Ben Affleck divorce
Blake Lively’s hilarious 1st birthday cake for son Olin gets big laughs
Sabrina Carpenter reveals 'mind-blowing' fact about Adele
Blake Lively’s hilarious 1st birthday cake for son Olin gets big laughs
Lady Gaga shares heartwarming message after welcoming new family member
Blake Lively’s hilarious 1st birthday cake for son Olin gets big laughs
Selena Gomez feels like home again at ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ set
Blake Lively’s hilarious 1st birthday cake for son Olin gets big laughs
Kanye West, Bianca Censori fly to South Korea with kids for ‘Vulture 2’
Blake Lively’s hilarious 1st birthday cake for son Olin gets big laughs
Sabrina Carpenter celebrates release of 'Short n' Sweet'
Blake Lively’s hilarious 1st birthday cake for son Olin gets big laughs
Taylor Swift leaves Travis Kelce fearful and worried with recent setback
Blake Lively’s hilarious 1st birthday cake for son Olin gets big laughs
Jennifer Lopez played crucial role in Ben Affleck’s family comeback before divorce
Blake Lively’s hilarious 1st birthday cake for son Olin gets big laughs
Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky share exciting family news