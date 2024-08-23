Matthew Perry’s startling ‘ketamine metaphors’ before death REVEALED

Matthew Perry had some chilling descriptions of ketamine to tell prior to his tragic final moments!
In his 2022’s unforgettable memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, Perry listed out some unsettling details about his experience with the drug ketamine.
The actor described the medication in a metaphorical way writing, “Ketamine felt like a giant exhale. They’d bring me into a room, sit me down, put headphones on me so I would listen to music, blindfold me, and put an IV in.”
He also wrote about how ketamine felt like “being hit in the head with a giant happy shovel.”
The Friends star underwent ketamine therapy in order to get his depression treated but gradually became “a fan” of it as he turned out to be more accustomed to its hallucinogenic effects.
“[It] has my name written all over it — they might as well have called it ‘Matty.’ I’d been in therapy for so long that I wasn’t even freaked out by this. Oh, there’s a horse over there? Fine — might as well be,” he further described.
Perry also talked about how the doctors would use a combination of Ativan and ketamine for his long-sessions.
“I often thought that I was dying during that hour. ‘Oh,’ I thought, ‘this is what happens when you die.
Yet I would continually sign up for this s–t because it was something different, and anything different is good,” the 17 Again actor added.