Entertainment

Taylor Swift gives ‘Short n’ Sweet’ shoutout to pal Sabrina Carpenter's new album

Sabrina Carpenter released her latest album ‘Short n’ Sweet’ on Friday, August 23, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • August 23, 2024


Taylor Swift is swooning over “her girl” Sabrina Carpenter’s latest released album Short n’ Sweet!

Taking to her Instagram stories on Friday, August 23, the Eras Tour hitmaker gave a hearty shoutout to her longtime pal, Carpenter, as she excitedly endorsed her latest released studio album.

“Short. Sweet. Has made an extraordinary album,” wrote the 14-time Grammy winner.

Sharing a link to the Please Please Please hitmaker’s album, Swift penned, “Go support our girl!!” as she tagged Carpenter.

The newly out album is Carpenter’s sixth studio album released by Island Records.

Earlier in an Instagram post, the Espresso starlet expressed her heartfelt gratitude towards her “friends, writers, producers, mixers, engineers, and creative minds” for their outstanding support and work as she announced the release of the album.

“Short n’ sweet is officially yours now!!! I feel extremely lucky that each time I write a new record i learn a little bit more about myself, and can create from that place. the making of short n’ sweet was one of the most special, honest, up and down, stupid and fun experiences of my life,” she captioned the post.


On the other hand, the Blank Space songstress has finally wrapped up the European leg of her smash hit Eras Tour after her three Vienna shows becoming a prey to deadly terrorist attack.

Entertainment News

