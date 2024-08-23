Google Keep launches new AI feature to create custom lists

Google Keep for Android is launching a new AI-driven feature called “Help me create a list.”
As per Gadget360, this tool helps users generate lists based on their needs, whether for scheduling appointments, meal planning, or managing a project.
Users can describe the list they need, and the app will automatically generate it.
The feature is accessible via a floating action button (FAB) in the Google Keep app.
The AI feature, powered by Gemini (Google’s large language models), was previewed during the Made by Google event on August 13.
Currently, the feature is available on the Google Pixel 9 but has not yet been found on other devices.
In addition to this, Google Keep has recently introduced multi-account support, allowing users to handle multiple accounts in side-by-side windows.
Another planned feature will let users resize windows to specific dimensions or maximize them, using a new sliding pane layout for better customization.