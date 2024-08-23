Sci-Tech

Google Keep launches new AI feature to create custom lists

Users can describe the list they need, and the app will automatically generate it

  August 23, 2024
Google Keep for Android is launching a new AI-driven feature called “Help me create a list.”

As per Gadget360, this tool helps users generate lists based on their needs, whether for scheduling appointments, meal planning, or managing a project.

Users can describe the list they need, and the app will automatically generate it.

The feature is accessible via a floating action button (FAB) in the Google Keep app.

The AI feature, powered by Gemini (Google’s large language models), was previewed during the Made by Google event on August 13.

Currently, the feature is available on the Google Pixel 9 but has not yet been found on other devices.

In addition to this, Google Keep has recently introduced multi-account support, allowing users to handle multiple accounts in side-by-side windows.

Another planned feature will let users resize windows to specific dimensions or maximize them, using a new sliding pane layout for better customization.

Sci-Tech News

Google taps Character.AI founder for key AI leadership role
India's Chandrayaan-3 mission uncovers magma ocean on moon's south pole
Astronomers reveal mystery behind Sun’s hidden age
New computer runs on air to detect blood clots, strokes
AI technology proves effective in early detection of bowel cancer
Emmanuel Macron to visit Serbia this month to discuss AI leadership
Elon Musk’s Neuralink hits milestone with second implant trial for paralyzed patients
India about to launch its first quantum computer
WhatsApp security features you need to enable now: Find out
Climate change blamed for Sicily yacht Sinking
Google launches anti-theft lock feature for Android phones
Elon Musk's Tesla gains relief as EU slashes proposed tariffs on Chinese EV imports