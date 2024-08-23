Entertainment

Jamie Lee Curtis breaks silence on 'Freakier Friday' photo leak with Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis could be seen hugging each other while surfing

Jamie Lee Curtis opened up about her newly surfaced photo with Lindsay Lohan from the set of their upcoming film, Freakier Friday.

In the paparazzi photo which was obtained by various media outlets, both actresses could be seen hugging each other while surfing in a bathing suits.

Jamie turned to her Instagram account to express her emotions not only about the photo leak but also the film itself.

“OK. Because other outlets have posted it, I am going to take advantage of the intrusion of a paparazzi picture into the creative process of filmmaking,” she noted.

The True Lies actress went on, “We have tried so hard to keep our story a secret and private until it's time for release but once in a while an image comes out, and it doesn't tell you anything about the story or about what's going on with the characters but it does show the joy and fun that we had making #FREAKIERFRIDAY and we know it will be the experience that you will have in the theaters next year.”

“Yes, you heard me… The theaters. The place we all go and enjoy a shared experience in the dark while munching popcorn and candy and laughing together and sometimes crying together," Jamie Lee Curtis concluded her post.

