Kareena Kapoor serves major fitness goals in new video

Kareena Kapoor Khan's latest Chakrasana pose will motivate you to hit the yoga class.
On August 23,2024 Kareena's yoga trainer took to her official Instagram page to share a video of the actress' intense work out session.
In the video, The Buckingham Murders star dressed in her athletic gear was seen acing the Chakrasana pose in just one go.
The superstar even offered a smile to the camera while she was in the backbend pose.
"Back with the ultimate classic - @kareenakapoorkhan x #Chakrasana series," the trainer in the caption wrote.
Fans could not get over Kareena and immediately rushed to the comments section.
One person called her, " My inspiration."
Another exclaimed, " Next level bravo."
" This yoga series is so cool," the third added.
Earlier this month, the mom of two returned from her super long vacation with her family including her husband Saif Ali Khan and kids, Taimur and Jeh.
On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor is gearing up for a big mega project The Buckingham Murders, a crime thriller directed by Hansal Mehta.