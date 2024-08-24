Justin Bieber, wife Hailey blessed with baby boy: 'Welcome home'

Justin Bieber and Hailey are now officially parents!
Taking to Instagram in the wee hours of Saturday, the Peaches singer announced the birth of his first baby with a super cute picture.
The picture featured the tiny feet of the newborn wrapped in a blanket.
Justin had his protective dad mode on as he avoids showing off his little munchkin's face to the world.
"WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER," Justin wrote as caption.
Also his supermodel wife posted the same photo to her Instagram stories soon after with the child's name and a teddy bear emoji.
Shortly after the news of the baby's arrival circulated the couple's die hard fans were quick enough to comment and send congratulations.
One fan commented, " We are so happy. Congrats Justin and Hailey both of you will be wonderful parents."
Another effused, " OMG YAAAS! WELCOME LITTLE JACK OMG OMG! MY HEART."
Even Pattie Mallette, Justin's mommy, tweeted saying, "CONGRATULATIONS @justinbieber & Hailey. I LOVE YOU FOREVER BABY JACK!!"
For the unversed, Justin and Hailey Bieber shared they were expecting a child in May and the latter often flaunted her growing belly.