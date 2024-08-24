Maya Ali shares inside glimpse from her Glasgow vacation

Maya Ali treated die-hard fans to her Glasgow photo dump!
Turning to her Instagram handle on Friday, the Mann Mayal actress shared a peek into her Glasgow diaries.
The superstar looked in full mood for adventure as she stepped out in style with a little kid.
In the carousel, eagle-eyed fans noticed Maya oozing charm in a light colored top and jeans while her new short hair cut added a chic appeal.
"Happy Times," penned the Parey Hut Love actress alongside the carousel to describe her vacation.
On seeing Maya exuding charm at the much-needed getaway her ardent fans could not control and flooded the comments section with praise.
One wrote, " Love the new hair cut but will miss the long hair."
" The 2nd picture is her favorite pose guys," another exclaimed.
" Stay happy.. stay blessed," added the third.
This ain't the first time the superstar jetted off for a holiday as many times before she left fans scrolling feeds with jaw-dropping insights from her travel journeys.
Recently, to celebrate Pakistan's 77th Independence Maya Ali showed her utter patriotism with a lengthy note.
" On this special day. Lets remember the sacrifices made for our freedom and honor them by striving for a better future," Maya Ali started off.