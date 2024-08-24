Entertainment

Rihanna shares exciting plans on baby no.3 with A$AP Rocky

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna are planning their third baby after son RZA and Riots

  • by Web Desk
  • August 24, 2024
Rihanna is set to embrace motherhood for the third time with A$AP Rocky!

The 36-year-old singer and the Praise the Lord rapper, who are currently vacationing in Bahamas will likely to welcome baby no.3 very soon, may be a cute little girl.

An insider has exclusively told Life & Style Weekly, “Rihanna turned 36 this year and she’d love to have more kids.”

“She wants to do it the natural way, not with IVF or anything like that, so there’s no time to waste and she knows it,” Rihanna added.

“Her youngest is a year old now, so she’s ready to take on another pregnancy and of course it’s no secret,” the source revealed.

“she’d love to have a little girl so that’s part of the push to try again,” they added.

The insider further noted, “She and Rocky aren’t putting pressure on anything,” adding, “They’re in love and enjoying their time together and not under any deadline.”

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky started dating in 2021. The couple was too quick to start a family as they welcomed their first son, RZA, in May 2022, followed by a second son, Riot, in August 2023.

Angelina Jolie becomes stunning new face of Tom Ford lipsticks