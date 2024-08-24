Iqra Aziz enjoys holidays to the fullest in Ohio, USA

Iqra Aziz posted stunning photos from her holidays in the United States!
Taking to Instagram on Friday, the Suno Chanda starlet gave an inside peek from her Ohio vacay.
The diva, who recently packed her bags for travelling, often documents delightful moments from her journey and her recent trip to Ohio will be ruling feeds for sometime now.
In the photos the mom of one appeared to be in high spirits as she spent time at a friend's property in Ohio and enjoyed the picturesque sights of the city while relishing Dunkin Donuts.
A slew of other clicks showed Aziz striking various poses in snow-clad areas.
She managed to beat the strong chills as she dolled up in super warm clothes for her days out.
To note, the Qurban actress' USA post has garnered 234K likes in no time and a wave of comments.
One wrote, " So cute."
" Love the beauty, the cuteness, the simplicity," the second penned.
" Boycott Dunkin," exclaimed the third.
" Queen," commented the fourth.
Iqra Aziz married actor Yasir Hussain in 2019 after which both welcomed a baby boy, Kabir Hussain.
On the professional front, Iqra Aziz received massive recognition for Burns Road Kay Romeo and Juliet and has Netflix's Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo lined up in the kitty.