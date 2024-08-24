Saba Qamar discloses her strange 'sniffing habit'

Trending

  • August 24, 2024
Saba Qamar shares reason behind her reluctance to wear expensive outfits
Saba Qamar shares reason behind her reluctance to wear expensive outfits 

Saba Qamar revealed she has a pretty strange habit of sniffing people! 

In a previously recorded interview on a private TV channel's morning show, the Digest Writer actress shared that her fashion choices remain limited due to her peculiar habit. 

Responding to the host's question, Qamar said, "I have a strange habit of smelling people. Whenever someone passes by, whether a man or a woman, I instinctively sniff them. I know it's an odd habit, but I have a very sensitive nose."

She further explained, "My strong preference for cleanliness is the main reason I avoid wearing costly designer clothes." 

"I'm very particular about hygiene and refuse to compromise on it. Even if something is worth millions, I'll refuse it if it doesn't meet my cleanliness standards."

''If I detect an unpleasant smell, I immediately refuse to wear the expensive designer clothes," the diva went on shedding light. 

Saba Qamar has become a household name with her ability to tackle complex characters. 

