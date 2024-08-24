Microsoft to host cybersecurity summit in September following July outage

Sci-Tech

The company plans to invite government representatives to the event to discuss enhancing system resilience

  by Web Desk
  August 24, 2024
Microsoft is planning to hold a summit in September to address cybersecurity improvements after a global IT outage last month, caused by a flawed CrowdStrike update.

As per multiple outlets, the summit, scheduled for September 10 at Microsoft’s headquarters in Redmond, Washington.

This represents the company's first major effort to resolve issues that affected nearly 8.5 million Windows devices on July 19, impacting various industries including airlines, banks, and healthcare.

In a blog post, Microsoft noted that the July outage provides critical lessons for the tech community.

The company also plans to invite government representatives to the event to discuss enhancing system resilience.

On the other hand, CrowdStrike, which has lost about $9 billion in market value since the outage, faces lawsuits from shareholders claiming the company failed to disclose risks related to insufficient software testing.

CrowdStrike is set to announce its second-quarter financial results after the US market closes on August 28.

Sci-Tech News

Apple to host ‘major’ product launch event this September
Uber set to launch driverless rides next year
Samsung Galaxy Ring faces major repair challenges due to design issues
Meta, Spotify CEOs slam Europe’s complex AI rules
Google Keep launches new AI feature to create custom lists
Google Maps unveils new bottom bar for iPhone users
Google taps Character.AI founder for key AI leadership role
India's Chandrayaan-3 mission uncovers magma ocean on moon's south pole
Astronomers reveal mystery behind Sun’s hidden age
New computer runs on air to detect blood clots, strokes
AI technology proves effective in early detection of bowel cancer
Emmanuel Macron to visit Serbia this month to discuss AI leadership