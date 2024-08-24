Microsoft to host cybersecurity summit in September following July outage

Microsoft is planning to hold a summit in September to address cybersecurity improvements after a global IT outage last month, caused by a flawed CrowdStrike update.
As per multiple outlets, the summit, scheduled for September 10 at Microsoft’s headquarters in Redmond, Washington.
This represents the company's first major effort to resolve issues that affected nearly 8.5 million Windows devices on July 19, impacting various industries including airlines, banks, and healthcare.
In a blog post, Microsoft noted that the July outage provides critical lessons for the tech community.
The company also plans to invite government representatives to the event to discuss enhancing system resilience.
On the other hand, CrowdStrike, which has lost about $9 billion in market value since the outage, faces lawsuits from shareholders claiming the company failed to disclose risks related to insufficient software testing.
CrowdStrike is set to announce its second-quarter financial results after the US market closes on August 28.