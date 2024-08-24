Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned to avoid endorsing Harris in US election 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly facing mounting pressure to avoid endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris in the upcoming U.S. presidential race.
Since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex left London and settled in california, they are very vocal about American politics.
Charlie Dent, the former congressman clarified to GB News why the Sussexes should proceed cautiously.
He said: “I really don’t think most Americans sit up at night worrying what Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have to say about American politics, or British politics for that matter.
Dent added: “I know over in the UK that the royals are meant to stay out of politics. They do that sometimes successfully, I guess, sometimes not.”
He also stated, “Queen Elizabeth was pretty careful but Charles dabbled in it a bit more than some would like.
“In terms of Meghan and Harry, I don’t think there are many Americans who are particularly concerned about their political opinions, adding, “Politicians in the United States believe endorsements matter, I tend to think they don’t matter that much, they really don’t,” Dent stated.
He mentioned, “In fact, in some cases, they have the opposite effect, they drive people away and maybe even hurt the branding of the person doing the endorsing.”
Dent also asserted that companies may prevent a reaction or boycott by remaining silent.