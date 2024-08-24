Royal

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned to avoid endorsing Harris in US election 2024

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex urged not to endorse Kamala Harris in White House race against Trump

  • by Web Desk
  • August 24, 2024
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned to avoid endorsing Harris in US election 2024
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned to avoid endorsing Harris in US election 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly facing mounting pressure to avoid endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris in the upcoming U.S. presidential race.

Since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex left London and settled in california, they are very vocal about American politics.

Charlie Dent, the former congressman clarified to GB News why the Sussexes should proceed cautiously.

He said: “I really don’t think most Americans sit up at night worrying what Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have to say about American politics, or British politics for that matter.

Dent added: “I know over in the UK that the royals are meant to stay out of politics. They do that sometimes successfully, I guess, sometimes not.”

He also stated, “Queen Elizabeth was pretty careful but Charles dabbled in it a bit more than some would like.

“In terms of Meghan and Harry, I don’t think there are many Americans who are particularly concerned about their political opinions, adding, “Politicians in the United States believe endorsements matter, I tend to think they don’t matter that much, they really don’t,” Dent stated.

He mentioned, “In fact, in some cases, they have the opposite effect, they drive people away and maybe even hurt the branding of the person doing the endorsing.”

Dent also asserted that companies may prevent a reaction or boycott by remaining silent. 

Adele and Rich Paul set to welcome first baby via surrogacy?

Adele and Rich Paul set to welcome first baby via surrogacy?
King Charles forced to stop crucial talks with Prince Andrew amid health fears

King Charles forced to stop crucial talks with Prince Andrew amid health fears
Ben Affleck sends strong message to JLo with first appearance after divorce filing

Ben Affleck sends strong message to JLo with first appearance after divorce filing
Hamas Delegation arrives in Cairo for Gaza ceasefire talks

Hamas Delegation arrives in Cairo for Gaza ceasefire talks

Royal News

Hamas Delegation arrives in Cairo for Gaza ceasefire talks
King Charles forced to stop crucial talks with Prince Andrew amid health fears
Hamas Delegation arrives in Cairo for Gaza ceasefire talks
King Willem-Alexander ‘forced’ to apologize after arresting radio host
Hamas Delegation arrives in Cairo for Gaza ceasefire talks
King Charles changes stance on Royal Lodge in shocking snub to Kate Middleton, Prince William
Hamas Delegation arrives in Cairo for Gaza ceasefire talks
Prince Andrew embraces ‘bizarre’ hobby to tolerate ‘isolated’ life
Hamas Delegation arrives in Cairo for Gaza ceasefire talks
Kate Middleton, Prince William take big decision amid Prince Andrew, King Charles feud
Hamas Delegation arrives in Cairo for Gaza ceasefire talks
Countess Karen Spencer shares major life update amid Earl Charles Spencer split
Hamas Delegation arrives in Cairo for Gaza ceasefire talks
Kate Middleton likes Queen Camilla for THESE 3 reasons
Hamas Delegation arrives in Cairo for Gaza ceasefire talks
Prince Harry’s succession status at risk after royals considers major changes
Hamas Delegation arrives in Cairo for Gaza ceasefire talks
King Charles’ birthday party invite gets turned down by famous comedian
Hamas Delegation arrives in Cairo for Gaza ceasefire talks
Kate Middleton makes smart move to ‘control’ future king Prince William
Hamas Delegation arrives in Cairo for Gaza ceasefire talks
Prince William calls Kate Middleton ‘crazy’ for unusual hobby
Hamas Delegation arrives in Cairo for Gaza ceasefire talks
Prince Harry reveals King Charles called him 'spare'