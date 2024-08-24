Jennifer Aniston's past crush on Keanu Reeves makes Sandra Bullock 'awkward'

Jennifer Aniston's past crush on Keanu Reeves is causing awkwardness for their mutual friend Sandra Bullock.
A source close to the situation has revealed to In Touch that Aniston had a major crush on Reeves years ago, but he gave her the cold shoulder, leading to lingering embarrassment and discomfort.
Bullock, who has remained close to Reeves since their time on the set of Speed in 1994, is now stuck in the middle of the situation.
However, with Reeves now committed to his long-term girlfriend Alexandra Grant, and Aniston still feeling embarrassed about her past behavior, Bullock is finding it difficult to navigate the situation.
“Everyone knows [Jennifer] threw herself at him years ago when she was single and trying to prove herself after the break-up with Brad,” the insider shared.
They continued, “She’s still embarrassed by the way she acted and it’s one of those awkward situations that has lingered ever since, and Sandy isn’t quite sure how to handle it.”
The insider says Bullock would love to have Reeves and Grant over for dinner, but the delicate situation with Aniston is holding her back.
“Sandy is so loyal to her friends and Jen has been such a huge support to her this year, she would never want to do anything to make her uncomfortable and unfortunately Jen does feel a little foolish about the situation with Keanu.”
The insider concluded, “But until this elephant in the room with Jen is resolved, she’s stuck between a rock and a hard place.”