Entertainment

Jennifer Aniston's past crush on Keanu Reeves makes Sandra Bullock 'awkward'

Jennifer Aniston and Keanu Reeves's mutual pal Sandra Billock stuck between 'a rock and a hard place'

  • by Web Desk
  • August 24, 2024
Jennifer Anistons past crush on Keanu Reeves makes Sandra Bullock awkward
Jennifer Aniston's past crush on Keanu Reeves makes Sandra Bullock 'awkward'

Jennifer Aniston's past crush on Keanu Reeves is causing awkwardness for their mutual friend Sandra Bullock.

A source close to the situation has revealed to In Touch that Aniston had a major crush on Reeves years ago, but he gave her the cold shoulder, leading to lingering embarrassment and discomfort.

Bullock, who has remained close to Reeves since their time on the set of Speed in 1994, is now stuck in the middle of the situation.

However, with Reeves now committed to his long-term girlfriend Alexandra Grant, and Aniston still feeling embarrassed about her past behavior, Bullock is finding it difficult to navigate the situation.

“Everyone knows [Jennifer] threw herself at him years ago when she was single and trying to prove herself after the break-up with Brad,” the insider shared.

They continued, “She’s still embarrassed by the way she acted and it’s one of those awkward situations that has lingered ever since, and Sandy isn’t quite sure how to handle it.”

The insider says Bullock would love to have Reeves and Grant over for dinner, but the delicate situation with Aniston is holding her back.

“Sandy is so loyal to her friends and Jen has been such a huge support to her this year, she would never want to do anything to make her uncomfortable and unfortunately Jen does feel a little foolish about the situation with Keanu.”

The insider concluded, “But until this elephant in the room with Jen is resolved, she’s stuck between a rock and a hard place.”

Adele and Rich Paul set to welcome first baby via surrogacy?

Adele and Rich Paul set to welcome first baby via surrogacy?
King Charles forced to stop crucial talks with Prince Andrew amid health fears

King Charles forced to stop crucial talks with Prince Andrew amid health fears
Ben Affleck sends strong message to JLo with first appearance after divorce filing

Ben Affleck sends strong message to JLo with first appearance after divorce filing
Hamas Delegation arrives in Cairo for Gaza ceasefire talks

Hamas Delegation arrives in Cairo for Gaza ceasefire talks

Entertainment News

Hamas Delegation arrives in Cairo for Gaza ceasefire talks
Adele and Rich Paul set to welcome first baby via surrogacy?
Hamas Delegation arrives in Cairo for Gaza ceasefire talks
Ben Affleck sends strong message to JLo with first appearance after divorce filing
Hamas Delegation arrives in Cairo for Gaza ceasefire talks
Slipknot’s Sid Wilson jokes about getting ‘cheap botox’ following farm explosion
Hamas Delegation arrives in Cairo for Gaza ceasefire talks
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck to reunite at TIFF for ‘Unstoppable’ amid divorce?
Hamas Delegation arrives in Cairo for Gaza ceasefire talks
Kylie Jenner beau Timothée Chalamet sends LOUD message for her ex Travis Scott
Hamas Delegation arrives in Cairo for Gaza ceasefire talks
Drake drops surprise 3 tracks: 'SOD', 'Circadian Rhythm', and 'No Face' with Playboi Carti
Hamas Delegation arrives in Cairo for Gaza ceasefire talks
Ben Affleck turns to Jennifer Garner amid divorce from Jennifer Lopez
Hamas Delegation arrives in Cairo for Gaza ceasefire talks
Hailey Bieber welcomes baby boy: Here's a look at her top 5 pregnancy styles
Hamas Delegation arrives in Cairo for Gaza ceasefire talks
Rihanna shares exciting plans on baby no.3 with A$AP Rocky
Hamas Delegation arrives in Cairo for Gaza ceasefire talks
Sabrina Carpenter responds to Barry Keoghan split speculation
Hamas Delegation arrives in Cairo for Gaza ceasefire talks
Justin Bieber, wife Hailey blessed with baby boy: 'Welcome home'
Hamas Delegation arrives in Cairo for Gaza ceasefire talks
Ryan Reynolds gets tearful over axing Rob McElhenney's 'Deadpool 3' cameo