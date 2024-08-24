Prince William drops unexpected news about return to royal duties

Prince William has been feeling relaxed lately as summer holidays sweep his extended family at the Balmoral Castle alongside King Charles.
But, really, there is no rest for a royal as he has already revealed running back to public duties soon.
As per Tatler, the Prince of Wales will be back with a bang on September 5, nearly two months after his last engagement on July 14.
Kensington Palace has confirmed this news, adding that he will be touring the Saatchi Gallery exhibition, which is backed by his Homewards charity organization.
The show in particular has been named ‘Homelessness: Reframed,” where art pieces shall be put up showing the complexities of people who don’t have a roof.
Its main purpose is to inspire optimism in supporters and vagabonds, so they believe that houselessnes can be brought to an end together.
Prince William has been scheduled to meet various artists from UK who have either faced this difficulty themselves or have witnessed it second-hand.
There’s however over a week left before he lands back home from Scotland.
Until then, Prince William is expected to rock his rugged look in privacy, as was seen in a congratulatory message to Team GB earlier this month.