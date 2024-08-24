World

German authorities arrest 15-year old individual following fatal festival stabbing

The incident happened at a celebration of the city's 650th anniversary in the Netherlands-bordering state

  August 24, 2024
German police have detained a suspect following a tragic stabbing at a local festival that left three people dead.

On Saturday, police in the western German city of Solingen said that they had arrested a person in their hunt for an unidentified attacker, hours after the attacker stabbed three people to death and injured eight others at a festival.

In the afternoon, police said that they were looking into any potential connections to the attack.

"The investigation and manhunt for possible further perpetrators and reasons for the crime are in full swing," according to the police.

According to the authorities, the individual assaulted several persons with a knife at around 9:40 p.m. (1940 GMT) on Friday; however, the reason for the attack is yet unknown.

In an X (former Twitter) post, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stated, "The offender needs to be swiftly apprehended and punished to the max extent of the law."

Security officials were making every effort to apprehend the perpetrator and look into the situation behind the crime, which took place at the Fronhof, a market square in Solingen featuring live music, according to Germany's interior minister, Nancy Faeser.

It happened at a celebration of the city's 650th anniversary in the Netherlands-bordering state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

