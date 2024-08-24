Queen Camilla goes for racing amid summer break

Queen Camilla went for racing over this weekend during a surprise end-of-summer royal engagement!
On Saturday, she was photographed at the Ebor Festival rolling out at England’s York Racecourse for inaugurating the Bustardthorpe Development complex.
King Charles’ wife had been announced as a patron of the York Racecourse back in May, and now made her first public appearance amid her ongoing summer break to fulfill a task of the said role.
It was however the fourth and final day of the horse racing competition that Queen Camilla could take time out for.
This is because it’s somewhat unusual for an active royal member like Her Majesty to take on a working commitment in late August by forgoing vacation days at the Balmoral Castle in Scotland.
Queen Elizabeth would traditionally clear the entire month on her schedule for winding down in the summer next to the royal family, as per People.
Back at the racetrack, Queen Camilla received a hearty welcome from Lord Lieutenant of North Yorkshire and other such officials.
She was soon handed a pair of scissors to cut the ribbon for officially opening the new centre.