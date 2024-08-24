Princess Kate younger sister Pippa Middleton’s major move affects family relations 

Pippa Middleton's children have reportedly grown closer to their royal cousins—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—following a significant family move that has allowed the two families to spend more time together.
The younger sister of Princess Kate married hedge-fund millionaire James Matthews in 2017.
They moved their family of five to the Berkshire countryside in 2022, close to the Princess of Wales and their mother, Carole Middleton, after living together in West London originally.
A bespoke estate agent named Liam Gretton exclusively discussed the change and its effects on Pippa and Kate's kids with GB News.
He said: “As a bespoke estate agent, I often see families choosing to move closer together for support and connection.
Liam noted, “It's clear that family unity is important in today’s digital world, whether you're related to the Royal Family or not, “ adding, “Proximity allows for more frequent interactions, which naturally strengthens family bonds.”
He added, “Being closer enables Pippa and the Princess of Wales to support each other more readily, fostering a closer relationship not just between them, but also among their children.
“This move likely enhances their ability to maintain a supportive family network, which is a valuable aspect of any family relationship,” Liam explained.
Former Apprentice contestant Raj Chohan also discussed Pippa’s shift from London to Berkshire saying, “Pippa and the Princess of Wales have always seemed to maintain a close relationship throughout their lives, and I imagine their bond has only strengthened since Pippa moved closer to Kate.”
She added, "This proximity will have allowed the sisters to spend more time together and support each other more easily away from the public spotlight."
Pippa Matthews and James Matthews are parents of three children: Rose, two, and Arthur, five.
Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, are their first cousins.