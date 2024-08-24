Royal

Prince Harry’s offerings to Colombia revealed after ‘£1.5m security row’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle intended to ‘show up and do good’

  • August 24, 2024


Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s offer to Colombia have been unveiled following reports about their security costing £1.5 million during the four-day stay.

When these ex-royals landed in the country, it was reported by Harper’s BAZAAR that they had exchanged a couple of gifts with officials who had come to receive them.

While it’s not known what Vice President Francia Márquez handed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the couple’s goal was to “show up and do good.”

Keeping this in mind, Prince Harry donated several drum sets to Escuela Tambores de Cabildo, which is a drum school located in the city of Cartagena.

Upgrades were made at to a socio-emotional gym built within Colegio La Giralda school on behalf of Meghan Markle and her spouse.

As per Express UK, the two will have also signed up for donating funds for providing a better and “secure environment for local children to explore, learn, and connect” in San Basilio de Palenque village.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said in a joint statement, “Each of these initiatives underscores our commitment to making a difference and supporting programs that uplift and empower individuals and communities.”

