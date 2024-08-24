Prince Harry, Meghan Markle SHUNNED as royals prioritize ‘next generation’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle get snubbed as the royals have turned their attention to the new generation!
As this summer’s Balmoral summit, led by King Charles and Queen Camilla, focused on charting the future of the Royal family, Express.co.uk shared some insights into the main points that included the future association of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with the family.
However, the reports now reveal that there will be much emphasis on shaping future generations and monarchies for the rest of the 2020s until 2030.
"The strategy now is to move away from focusing on what the Sussexes are doing and place an emphasis on the next generation of royals," revealed the source.
It was also reported that "there is very much a feeling of not dwelling on the past but moving forward with the assets they've got, which are the younger members of the Royal Family.”
The insider close to the Royals also dished out that the King is well aware that the future of monarchy lies in the younger generation, and his goal is to ensure its legacy beyond his time, with a focus on the Wales era.
Express.co.uk also reported that Prince Harry, who is the fifth in the line to the throne, can get his position risked due to staying outside the UK and being cut off from the royal duties.
The summit’s discussion might also consider removing the father of two and his wife, Markle, from the order of succession.
It was also added by the source that in addition to focusing on the direct line of succession, unofficial roles will also be created for Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Lady Louise Windsor, James Wessex, Mike and Zara Tindall’s children, and Peter Phillips’ daughters.