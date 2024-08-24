Entertainment

Is Ben Affleck dating Kick Kennedy amid Jennifer Lopez divorce?

  • August 24, 2024
Amid the ongoing Jennifer Lopez divorce drama, Ben Affleck is making headlines with his new speculated romance, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s daughter, Kick Kennedy Jr.!

Multiple sources have reported it to Page Six that the Argo actor has been spotted hanging out with Kick at some of the iconic Hollywood spots, including the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel, over the past few months.

The pair has sparked curiosity after being seen together at several popular spots in LA.

Meanwhile, the outlet has reached out to the Deep Water actor, Lopez, and Kick Kennedy for their comments; however, there is no confirmation yet on whether a romance is blossoming between Affleck and Kennedy.

On the other hand, the Atlas actress has filed for a divorce from her estranged husband on their second wedding anniversary, citing “irreconcilable difference” as the main reason. She has also submitted a request to restore her name to Jennifer Lopez instead of Jennifer Affleck, which she acquired after tying the knot.

Earlier, it was also reported by one of the close pals of the Marry Me actress that she “gave her whole heart” in order to make things work with Affleck; however, “Ben has a darkness to him that no other person can fix.”

“She loves him; she will always love him; that’s the problem,” the actress’ pal said.

