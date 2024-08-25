Ryan Reynolds lauds unsung ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ costume heroes

Ryan Reynolds has given a massive props to Deadpool & Wolverine costume heroes for “tirelessly” working.
Taking to Instagram on Saturday night, he posted some pictures from the set and penned a lengthy caption.
Ryan wrote, “The costume department on #DeadpoolAndWolverine was second to none. I can’t think of a more stressful line of work on a film like this. SO. MANY. COSTUMES. And prototypes. And no room for error. The work they do isn’t just design and fabrication, it’s engineering.”
The Deadpool star added, “These suits function as beautifully as they look. Sure it takes over an hour to pee, but the suit has saved me from more injuries than I can count. This whole supersuit journey started and continues with Russ Shinkle and his team at @film_illusions.”
Deadpool & Wolverine costume designing team consisted of Graham Churchyard, Mayes Rubio and Billy Lawless.
He continued, “Massive appreciation and awe to Ivo Coveny for making a NicePool suit (and many others, including 2099!!!!) beyond anyone’s wildest dreams and expectation.”
The blockbuster movie starring Ryan and Hugh Jackman has earned $1.162 billion globally.