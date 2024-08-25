Royal

Meghan Markle sets strict ‘condition’ for Prince Harry's UK return

  • August 25, 2024


Meghan Markle has seemingly set some strict condition for Prince Harry’s UK return.

The royal couple left the Buckingham Palace and their royal titles in January 2020 and moved to USA.

A royal author and expert Tom Quinn told The Mirror, "Meghan has said she’s only prepared to return to England if she and Harry have a place of their own and the security they both feel is essential. Meghan will never return to the UK and stay with her husband‘s relatives.”

The Duchess of Sussex’s major concerns are security issues, especially when it comes to her kids – Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Tom further told the media outlet, "If the couple manage to find a permanent home and sort out the security issue they will certainly want to bring their children to the UK but it’s going to take a lot of diplomacy to get to the point where Archie and Lili are able to develop a genuine and warm relationship with their cousins George, Charlotte and Louis."

The Duke of Sussex last time visited the royal family when his father King Charles got diagnosed with cancer.

