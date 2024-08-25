Justin Bieber’s cryptic 2010 prophecy: Did he predict baby ‘Blue?’

In a mysterious turn of events, Justin Bieber predicted his baby boy Blue way back in 2010!
The iconic singer, who welcomed his firstborn in August with wife Hailey Bieber, broke the news on his official Instagram handle on August 23, with a heartwarming snap of the model holding her little one’s foot.
“Welcome Home. Jack Blues Bieber,” wrote the Baby singer in the caption as he announced the news and name of his little one.
However, with the news, circulated his 2010 tweet, in which the Sorry singer was seen foreseeing his baby boy name “Blue,”
“You’re my boy blue!!” read the tweet, which sent the fans into frenzy, who were thrilled by the singer's post.
In a groundbreaking twist, the tweet was a quote from the 2003 film Old School, but using it 7-year after the movie release in 2010 and the recent baby name announcement has convinced the fans that this isn’t mere a coincidence.
“Blues clues,” commented a fan, while another wrote, “I’m thrilled yet puzzled at the same time that how this can be so true!”
Among those who knew that it was a quote, one penned, “He was quoting Old School.”