Entertainment

Justin Bieber’s cryptic 2010 prophecy: Did he predict baby ‘Blue?’

Justin Bieber announced birth of his first child with wife Hailey Bieber on August 23, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • August 25, 2024
Justin Bieber announced birth of his first child with wife Hailey Bieber on August 23, 2024
Justin Bieber announced birth of his first child with wife Hailey Bieber on August 23, 2024

In a mysterious turn of events, Justin Bieber predicted his baby boy Blue way back in 2010!

The iconic singer, who welcomed his firstborn in August with wife Hailey Bieber, broke the news on his official Instagram handle on August 23, with a heartwarming snap of the model holding her little one’s foot.

“Welcome Home. Jack Blues Bieber,” wrote the Baby singer in the caption as he announced the news and name of his little one.

However, with the news, circulated his 2010 tweet, in which the Sorry singer was seen foreseeing his baby boy name “Blue,”

“You’re my boy blue!!” read the tweet, which sent the fans into frenzy, who were thrilled by the singer's post.

Justin Bieber’s cryptic 2010 prophecy: Did he predict baby ‘Blue?’

In a groundbreaking twist, the tweet was a quote from the 2003 film Old School, but using it 7-year after the movie release in 2010 and the recent baby name announcement has convinced the fans that this isn’t mere a coincidence.

“Blues clues,” commented a fan, while another wrote, “I’m thrilled yet puzzled at the same time that how this can be so true!”

Among those who knew that it was a quote, one penned, “He was quoting Old School.”

Dua Lipa teases exciting return to India

Dua Lipa teases exciting return to India

Queen Camilla one decision deepens rift between King Charles and Prince Andrew

Queen Camilla one decision deepens rift between King Charles and Prince Andrew
Israel strikes Lebanon in 'self--defense' after Hezbollah retaliation

Israel strikes Lebanon in 'self--defense' after Hezbollah retaliation
Shraddha Kapoor is in awe of Priyanka Chopra's 'Berries and Cream' look

Shraddha Kapoor is in awe of Priyanka Chopra's 'Berries and Cream' look

Entertainment News

Shraddha Kapoor is in awe of Priyanka Chopra's 'Berries and Cream' look
Sabrina Carpenter flaunts ‘dream cast’ in exclusive ‘Taste’ BTS snaps: SEE
Shraddha Kapoor is in awe of Priyanka Chopra's 'Berries and Cream' look
Jenna Ortega ‘hates AI’ after ‘terrifying’ experience on social media
Shraddha Kapoor is in awe of Priyanka Chopra's 'Berries and Cream' look
How Ben Affleck's ‘mood swings’ played key role in Jennifer Lopez divorce
Shraddha Kapoor is in awe of Priyanka Chopra's 'Berries and Cream' look
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s Rhode Island rendezvous steals spotlight
Shraddha Kapoor is in awe of Priyanka Chopra's 'Berries and Cream' look
Ryan Reynolds lauds unsung ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ costume heroes
Shraddha Kapoor is in awe of Priyanka Chopra's 'Berries and Cream' look
Justin Bieber’s mom Pattie expresses joy over his first baby: ‘MY HEART’
Shraddha Kapoor is in awe of Priyanka Chopra's 'Berries and Cream' look
Is Ben Affleck dating Kick Kennedy amid Jennifer Lopez divorce?
Shraddha Kapoor is in awe of Priyanka Chopra's 'Berries and Cream' look
Zayn Malik debuts shockingly messy ‘man gone wild’ look
Shraddha Kapoor is in awe of Priyanka Chopra's 'Berries and Cream' look
Paris Hilton shares heartwarming details about Britney Spears’ ‘love for her kids’
Shraddha Kapoor is in awe of Priyanka Chopra's 'Berries and Cream' look
Eminem's daughter reveals she 'sobbed' listening to father's heartfelt song for her
Shraddha Kapoor is in awe of Priyanka Chopra's 'Berries and Cream' look
Jennifer Lopez's pal drops heartbreaking confessions about Ben Affleck relationship
Shraddha Kapoor is in awe of Priyanka Chopra's 'Berries and Cream' look
Jennifer Aniston's past crush on Keanu Reeves makes Sandra Bullock 'awkward'