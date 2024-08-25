Triptii Dimri raises the temperature in stylish pant suit

Triptii Dimri left no crumbs in nailing her all-black outfit of the night!
On August 25, a video of the Animal actress leaked for all the right reasons. It featured the diva stepping out of her luxury car outside a popular eatery in Mumbai.
For the night, the Qala actress chose style over comfort, while she kept her makeup minimal and left her wavy hair open.
Dimri accessorized her whole look with a black sling bag, a wristband, golden hoop earrings and high heels.
She also graciously posed with her fans for breathtaking clicks before entering the venue.
To note, as Dimiri was busy conquering hearts her rumored boyfriend Sam Merchant also quickly entered the venue and twinned with the Laila Majnu actress
For the unversed, Triptii Dimri has been a part of films like Mom, Boys and Bulbbul but what actually shot her to fame was her epic portrayal of Zara opposite Ranbir Kapoor.
Her most recent movie Bad Newz starring Vicky Kaushal and Amy Virk also did well.