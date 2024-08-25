Trending

Triptii Dimri raises the temperature in stylish pant suit

Triptii Dimri was spotted out and about in Mumbai city with her rumored man Sam Merchant

  • by Web Desk
  • August 25, 2024
Triptii Dimri was spotted out and about in Mumbai city with her rumored man Sam Merchant
Triptii Dimri was spotted out and about in Mumbai city with her rumored man Sam Merchant 

Triptii Dimri left no crumbs in nailing her all-black outfit of the night!

On August 25, a video of the Animal actress leaked for all the right reasons. It featured the diva stepping out of her luxury car outside a popular eatery in Mumbai. 


For the night, the Qala actress chose style over comfort, while she kept her makeup minimal and left her wavy hair open. 

Dimri accessorized her whole look with a black sling bag, a wristband, golden hoop earrings and high heels. 

She also graciously posed with her fans for breathtaking clicks before entering the venue. 

To note, as Dimiri was busy conquering hearts her rumored boyfriend Sam Merchant also quickly entered the venue and twinned with the Laila Majnu actress 

For the unversed, Triptii Dimri has been a part of films like Mom,  Boys and Bulbbul but what actually shot her to fame was her epic portrayal of Zara opposite Ranbir Kapoor. 

Her most recent movie Bad Newz starring Vicky Kaushal and Amy Virk also did well.

Sam Smith chews on praises for ‘extraordinary’ clothing at BBC Proms

Sam Smith chews on praises for ‘extraordinary’ clothing at BBC Proms
Israel gear up for potential war against Hezbollah as launch biggest strike

Israel gear up for potential war against Hezbollah as launch biggest strike
Kylie Jenner 'furious' with Kris Jenner for prioritizing ex Travis Scott over Timothée Chalamet

Kylie Jenner 'furious' with Kris Jenner for prioritizing ex Travis Scott over Timothée Chalamet

Bangladesh deadly floods: Over 300,000 displaced seek emergency shelters

Bangladesh deadly floods: Over 300,000 displaced seek emergency shelters

Trending News

Bangladesh deadly floods: Over 300,000 displaced seek emergency shelters
Kareena Kapoor turns cheerleader for her kids in Mumbai rains
Bangladesh deadly floods: Over 300,000 displaced seek emergency shelters
John Abraham reacts to 'Vedaa's' box office debacle
Bangladesh deadly floods: Over 300,000 displaced seek emergency shelters
Hardik Pandya, Nataša Stankovic divorce reason REVEALED
Bangladesh deadly floods: Over 300,000 displaced seek emergency shelters
Shraddha Kapoor is in awe of Priyanka Chopra's 'Berries and Cream' look
Bangladesh deadly floods: Over 300,000 displaced seek emergency shelters
Feroze Khan announces Dubai tour: 'Its gonna be a fun night'
Bangladesh deadly floods: Over 300,000 displaced seek emergency shelters
Sania Mirza poses like a boss lady, fans react
Bangladesh deadly floods: Over 300,000 displaced seek emergency shelters
Hania Aamir shows off her incredible cooking skills in new post
Bangladesh deadly floods: Over 300,000 displaced seek emergency shelters
Saba Qamar discloses her strange 'sniffing habit'
Bangladesh deadly floods: Over 300,000 displaced seek emergency shelters
Priyanka Chopra brings Desi Girl charm to her brother's wedding festivities
Bangladesh deadly floods: Over 300,000 displaced seek emergency shelters
Race 4: Sidharth Malhotra in talks to join Saif Ali Khan
Bangladesh deadly floods: Over 300,000 displaced seek emergency shelters
Iqra Aziz enjoys holidays to the fullest in Ohio, USA
Bangladesh deadly floods: Over 300,000 displaced seek emergency shelters
'IIFA Awards 2024': Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar set to bring their charm, wit as hosts