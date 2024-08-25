Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds sizzle with PDA at Taylor Swift’s mansion

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are turning up the heat with their PDA-packed moments at Taylor Swift’s mansion!
On Saturday, August 24, the 14-time Grammy winner threw a star-studded pool party at her Rhode Island mansion that was graced by the presence of many notable celebrities, including her beau Travis Kelce and pals Lively and Reynolds.
In the snaps, the Deadpool & Wolverine’s Ladypool blossomed in a pair of floral shorts paired with a coral bikini top while cozied up with the Deadpool star, who donned a pink button-up shirt and a blue cap, as they enjoyed a public display of affection.
This marks the Gossip Girl alum’s first public appearance amid the ongoing feud with It Ends with Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni and the 2016 interview controversy with Reporter Kjersti Flaa.
For the unversed, Lively’s recently released film It Ends With Us has been surrounded by a series of rumored on-set feuds lately with the movie co-star and director Justin Baldoni over creative, disciplinary, and other issues.
Meanwhile, amidst the ongoing feud drama, reporter Kjersti Flaa criticized the actress in a viral YouTube video posted on her channel for a 2016 interview, where the Shallow actress responded to a congratulatory remark about her baby bump in a way that the interviewer found offensive.