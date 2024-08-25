King Charles hosts favorite riverside picnic with Queen Camilla

King Charles organized a refreshing riverside picnic for his children as well as grandchildren at Balmoral Castle today!
The event tasted even sweeter because darling wife Queen Camilla helped with preparations, as per Express UK.
Among those present on the estate were Her Majesty’s kids Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes plus their own offspring.
Of course, Prince William and Kate Middleton were rejoicing in this grand family gala on the banks of River Muick as well.
A source gave away, “There are lots of activities planned, but the standout is the picnic that they hold beside the river each year with King Charles and Queen Camilla serving as host.”
“It includes potato salad and salmon. All the children and grandchildren spend time together which is an important part of ensuring that the family remains close as they grow,” the person added.
But there is a healthier variety at this event than just “potato and salmon.”
Official photographs have shown a feast full of creams, pies, cakes, chips, fruits, tarts, tea, and much more to devour.
As this is an honor hosted by key royals King Charles and Queen Camilla, it’s bound be just as regal.