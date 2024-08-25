Royal

King Charles hosts favorite riverside picnic with Queen Camilla

King Charles, Queen Camilla invited family to a very royal feast

  • by Web Desk
  • August 25, 2024


King Charles organized a refreshing riverside picnic for his children as well as grandchildren at Balmoral Castle today!

The event tasted even sweeter because darling wife Queen Camilla helped with preparations, as per Express UK.

Among those present on the estate were Her Majesty’s kids Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes plus their own offspring.

Of course, Prince William and Kate Middleton were rejoicing in this grand family gala on the banks of River Muick as well.

A source gave away, “There are lots of activities planned, but the standout is the picnic that they hold beside the river each year with King Charles and Queen Camilla serving as host.”

“It includes potato salad and salmon. All the children and grandchildren spend time together which is an important part of ensuring that the family remains close as they grow,” the person added.

But there is a healthier variety at this event than just “potato and salmon.”

Official photographs have shown a feast full of creams, pies, cakes, chips, fruits, tarts, tea, and much more to devour.

As this is an honor hosted by key royals King Charles and Queen Camilla, it’s bound be just as regal.

Royal News

King Charles’ 6-word response to whoever asks about Prince Harry
Kate Middleton’s secret Scotland stay exposed following new appearance
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's foreign trips aim to 'elevate' their status in Hollywood?
King Charles ‘reconciles’ with Sir Keir Starmer after invitation rejection
Kate Middleton looks radiant in first public appearance after over a month
King Charles earns jaw-dropping figures from renting royal properties
King Charles bestows honors on Edward and Sophie, Andrew left out
Zara Tindall, Mike face pressure to assist Prince William, Princess Kate
Prince William, Kate Middleton’s major secret about Prince George exposed
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Colombia trip brings tensions in their business deal
Queen Camilla one decision deepens rift between King Charles and Prince Andrew
Meghan Markle sets strict ‘condition’ for Prince Harry's UK return