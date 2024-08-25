Jenna Ortega ‘hates AI’ after ‘terrifying’ experience on social media

Jenna Ortega has opened up the dark of social media after having a “terrifying” experience with AI.
On Aug 24, the Wednesday star shared the negative impact of AI tools during a conversation on the latest episode of The Interview podcast with The New York Times.
She said, “I hate AI... Did I like being 14 [years old] and making a Twitter account because I was supposed to, and seeing dirty edited content of me as a child? No. It's terrifying. It's corrupt.”
Jenna continued, “It's wrong. It's disgusting..Here's the problem, though. We've opened Pandora's box. Well, it is what it is. It's out there now. We're gonna have to deal with the consequences.”
However, the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice actress also shared “incredible things” AI tools can be used for such as “detecting breast cancer” before its progression.
Jenna added, “That's beautiful … Let's keep it to that. I would like [AI] to be used with good intent, but we could say that about anything and everything."
She recalled the terrifying experience, “One of the first actually, the first DM that I ever opened myself when I was 12 was an unsolicited photo of a man's genitals, and that was just the beginning of what was to come.”
Jenna also told the host that she decided to delete X due to people sending her explicit images of themselves.