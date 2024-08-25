Justin Bieber, Hailey's family pour in heartfelt wishes on baby Jack's arrival 

The arrival of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's newborn son, Baby Jack, has been met with an outpouring of love and congratulations from their family and friends.
Bieber's father, Jeremy Bieber shared a sweet response to the arrival of his grandson, Jack Blues Bieber.
On Saturday, August 24, he took to his social media to express his joy, simply writing "Papa" in a post referring to son's new role.
The day before, Justin had announced the birth of his son Jack, sharing a close-up photo of the baby's feet on Instagram.
Justin's half-sister, Jazmyn Bieber, 16, also shared her excitement at becoming an aunt for the first time, resharing Justin's post and adding a teary-eyed face and white heart emoji.
Justin's mother, Pattie Mallette, had shared her own emotional reaction to the news, calling the baby's arrival a "miracle" on her Instagram Stories.
She wrote, "OH MY HEART, WELCOME BABY JACK!! I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!"
This marks the first time both Pattie Mallette and Jeremy Bieber have become grandparents. The former couple split before Justin was born in 1994.
Hailey's father, Stephen Baldwin, also shared his congratulations, resharing Pattie's post and adding, "Amen, Congratulations to you and may God continue to bless our family."
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber first announced they were expecting a child together in May.