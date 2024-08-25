Entertainment

Oasis to reunite at Wembley for breaking Taylor Swift’s record

  • August 25, 2024
Oasis lovers are rejoicing over reports of the beloved rock band reuniting at Wembley Stadium to break Taylor Swift’s newly set record.

Leads Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher are said to be coming together for the 2025 Glastonbury Music Festival, where they take on 10 concerts!

The carnival’s management wants to book newer and bigger names for the upcoming gigs, and so are hoping to cash in on Oasis reforming the band for headlining a slot next year.

As per Mail on Sunday, the Gallagher brothers were recently told that the Glastonbury Music Festival would love to host them after many musicians failed to deliver success in 2024.

The Times has additionally informed that the rock group can be seen playing 10 nights at Wembley, which will break Taylor Swift’s fresh Eras Tour record of sweeping crowds with 8 shows.

Of course, fans have hit cloud nine with this king-sized news as they are no longer taking it as a joke.

This is because Liam Gallagher himself responded to some Oasis reunion tweets quite enthusiastically, in turn adding fuel to the fire.

A use wrote, “Heaton Park terrible venue for concerts.”

Responding to it, the singer snapped, “See you down the front you big f***y!”

