Kate Middleton looks radiant in first public appearance after over a month

Kate Middleton stepped outside with husband Prince William and son Prince George, after over a month

  • by Web Desk
  August 25, 2024
The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, has made her first public appearance in over a month, attending church services at Crathie Church on the Balmoral Estate with her husband, Prince William, and their son, Prince George.

The royal trio was photographed arriving at the church in their Range Rover Defender, with Kate beaming in the front passenger seat alongside William, who was behind the wheel. 

PHOTOS: The Sun
Kate could be seen donning a light brown outfit paired with a stylish pheasant feather hat in photos obtained by The Sun, while William opted for a sophisticated navy suit.

PHOTOS: The Sun
The family appeared relaxed and happy as they joined other members of the Royal Family for the service. 

King Charles and Queen Camilla were also spotted at the church service, with the monarch sporting his traditional Scottish kilt and Camilla wearing a red and green tartan outfit. 

This new outing marks the first time Kate has been seen in public since the Waleses' last appearance together in a video earlier this month, congratulating Team GB ahead of the 2024 Olympics closing ceremony.

Royal News

King Charles earns jaw-dropping figures from renting royal properties
King Charles bestows honors on Edward and Sophie, Andrew left out
Zara Tindall, Mike face pressure to assist Prince William, Princess Kate
Prince William, Kate Middleton’s major secret about Prince George exposed
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Colombia trip brings tensions in their business deal
Queen Camilla one decision deepens rift between King Charles and Prince Andrew
Meghan Markle sets strict ‘condition’ for Prince Harry's UK return
Crown Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel offer rare glimpses into their family life
Prince Harry’s offerings to Colombia revealed after ‘£1.5m security row’
Queen Camilla goes for racing amid summer break
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle SHUNNED as royals prioritize ‘next generation’
Queen Camilla keeps Prince Andrew at 'arm's length’ from King Charles amid dispute