Kate Middleton looks radiant in first public appearance after over a month 

The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, has made her first public appearance in over a month, attending church services at Crathie Church on the Balmoral Estate with her husband, Prince William, and their son, Prince George.
The royal trio was photographed arriving at the church in their Range Rover Defender, with Kate beaming in the front passenger seat alongside William, who was behind the wheel.
Kate could be seen donning a light brown outfit paired with a stylish pheasant feather hat in photos obtained by The Sun, while William opted for a sophisticated navy suit.
The family appeared relaxed and happy as they joined other members of the Royal Family for the service.
King Charles and Queen Camilla were also spotted at the church service, with the monarch sporting his traditional Scottish kilt and Camilla wearing a red and green tartan outfit.
This new outing marks the first time Kate has been seen in public since the Waleses' last appearance together in a video earlier this month, congratulating Team GB ahead of the 2024 Olympics closing ceremony.