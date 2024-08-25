World

China slams US action over ‘trade restrictions’ imposed on Chinese firms

The US added 105 companies, including 42 from China, to a trade restriction list

  • by Web Desk
  • August 25, 2024
China condemns US decision to add Chinese firms to ‘trade restriction list’

China’s Ministry of Commerce condemned the US decision to include several Chinese companies to a trade restriction list.

As per Reuters, the reason behind this major instance is stated to be their suspected support of the Russian military.

The US took a major step on Friday and added 105 companies, including 42 from China, to a trade restriction list, accusing them of supporting the Russian military.

The list also includes 63 Russian firms and 18 from other countries.

They were targeted for various reasons, including supplying US electronics to Russian military entities or producing Shahed-136 drones used in Ukraine.

The US requires suppliers to obtain hard-to-get licenses to ship to entities on this "entity list."

China’s ministry criticized the US action as disruptive to international trade and harmful to normal economic exchanges.

It also stated that China would take necessary measures to defend the rights of its companies.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. exits presidential race and endorses Donald Trump