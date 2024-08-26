Entertainment

Mission: Impossible,’ ‘Oppenheimer,’ & more receive big wins

2024 Location Managers Guild Awards celebrate ‘Mission: Impossible,’ ‘Oppenheimer,’ and ‘Fargo’

  • by Web Desk
  • August 26, 2024
Mission: Impossible,’ ‘Oppenheimer,’ & more receive big wins
Mission: Impossible,’ ‘Oppenheimer,’ & more receive big wins

At the 2024 Location Managers Guild Awards, Mission: Impossible, Oppenheimer, Fallout, Fargo, and Ripley emerged as big winners.

Filmed in Norway, the UK, and Italy, Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning - Part 1 awarded best locations for a modern feature film. 

Filmed all across New Mexico, Oppenheimer's domination at the Oscars continued when it won the prize for best locales in a historical feature picture.

While Fallout, Fargo and Ripley were among the TV winners.

Fallout — filmed in Utah, New York and Namibia — won outstanding locations in a period TV series. Fargo, season five, filmed in Alberta, Canada, won outstanding locations in a contemporary TV series.

Ripley, filmed around Italy, won outstanding locations in a TV serial program, anthology, movie of the week or limited series. All three series are nominated for multiple Emmy awards this year.

The Lifetime Achievement Award went to Sue Quinn, location manager for the Fantastic Beasts, Harry Potter, and Pirates of the Caribbean film franchises.

Quinn was honoured for her skilful blending of real-world locales with the fantastical world in over 40 films.

She was a pivotal player in location management for thirty years.

In honour of fifty years in the production business, location manager Bill Bowling (Jupiter Ascending, Cloud Atlas) received the Trailblazer Award.

Mission: Impossible,’ ‘Oppenheimer,’ & more receive big wins

Mission: Impossible,’ ‘Oppenheimer,’ & more receive big wins
Discover 5 surprising benefits of green tea

Discover 5 surprising benefits of green tea

Zoë Kravitz teases 'Big Little Lies' season 3 eagerly awaits for script

Zoë Kravitz teases 'Big Little Lies' season 3 eagerly awaits for script
King Charles’ 6-word response to whoever asks about Prince Harry

King Charles’ 6-word response to whoever asks about Prince Harry

Entertainment News

King Charles’ 6-word response to whoever asks about Prince Harry
Zoë Kravitz teases 'Big Little Lies' season 3 eagerly awaits for script
King Charles’ 6-word response to whoever asks about Prince Harry
BTS SUGA apologizes to fellow member for putting 'burden’ on band's name
King Charles’ 6-word response to whoever asks about Prince Harry
Stephen Baldwin reacts to Hailey and Justin Bieber's baby news amid family issues
King Charles’ 6-word response to whoever asks about Prince Harry
Chris Hemsworth rocks out with Ed Sheeran in surprise concert appearance
King Charles’ 6-word response to whoever asks about Prince Harry
Kylie Jenner ‘blows all friendships’ for ‘rumored lover’ Anastasia Karanikolaou
King Charles’ 6-word response to whoever asks about Prince Harry
Sabrina Carpenter supports Danielle Fishel with touching message
King Charles’ 6-word response to whoever asks about Prince Harry
Oasis to reunite at Wembley for breaking Taylor Swift’s record
King Charles’ 6-word response to whoever asks about Prince Harry
Sam Smith chews on praises for ‘extraordinary’ clothing at BBC Proms
King Charles’ 6-word response to whoever asks about Prince Harry
Kylie Jenner 'furious' with Kris Jenner for prioritizing ex Travis Scott over Timothée Chalamet
King Charles’ 6-word response to whoever asks about Prince Harry
Justin Bieber, Hailey's family pour in heartfelt wishes on baby Jack's arrival
King Charles’ 6-word response to whoever asks about Prince Harry
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds sizzle with PDA at Taylor Swift’s mansion
King Charles’ 6-word response to whoever asks about Prince Harry
Dua Lipa teases exciting return to India