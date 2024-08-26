Mission: Impossible,’ ‘Oppenheimer,’ & more receive big wins

At the 2024 Location Managers Guild Awards, Mission: Impossible, Oppenheimer, Fallout, Fargo, and Ripley emerged as big winners.
Filmed in Norway, the UK, and Italy, Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning - Part 1 awarded best locations for a modern feature film.
Filmed all across New Mexico, Oppenheimer's domination at the Oscars continued when it won the prize for best locales in a historical feature picture.
While Fallout, Fargo and Ripley were among the TV winners.
Fallout — filmed in Utah, New York and Namibia — won outstanding locations in a period TV series. Fargo, season five, filmed in Alberta, Canada, won outstanding locations in a contemporary TV series.
Ripley, filmed around Italy, won outstanding locations in a TV serial program, anthology, movie of the week or limited series. All three series are nominated for multiple Emmy awards this year.
The Lifetime Achievement Award went to Sue Quinn, location manager for the Fantastic Beasts, Harry Potter, and Pirates of the Caribbean film franchises.
Quinn was honoured for her skilful blending of real-world locales with the fantastical world in over 40 films.
She was a pivotal player in location management for thirty years.
In honour of fifty years in the production business, location manager Bill Bowling (Jupiter Ascending, Cloud Atlas) received the Trailblazer Award.