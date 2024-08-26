Entertainment

Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber to host ‘big celebration’ for their ‘miracle’ baby

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber welcomed their baby boy Jack Blues on Friday, August 23

  by Web Desk
  • August 26, 2024
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are over the moon after becoming parents to a baby boy.

The lovebirds welcomed their son Jack Blues on Friday, August 23, and brought him from the hospital.

A source close to the couple told PEOPLE that Justin and Hailey are planning to host a “big celebration” for their “miracle” baby.

"They're both overjoyed. The baby is such a miracle. He's adorable and doing well," the insider shared, "Hailey's doing well, too."


The Baby singer and Rhode founder had been praying for a baby for a while. And the day couple found out Hailey was pregnant was the "best” day of their life.

"The pregnancy was something that they very much wished and prayed for. The day they found out that Hailey was pregnant was the best ever for Justin. He was over the moon with excitement. It was a big celebration for them,” the insider continued, "Justin's already a great dad.”

Justin and Hailey announced the birth of their son through Instagram post.

