King Charles releases first statement after Kate Middleton’s latest appearance

King Charles III made a huge announcement right after his beloved daughter-in-law Kate Middleton made a rare public appearance at Crathie Church in Balmoral on Sunday.
The monarch and his wife Queen Camilla were accompanied by cancer-stricken Princess of Wales and Prince William.
Right after creating waves with rare public sighting, the Royal Family turned to their Instagram account on the same day to announce the appointment of Errollyn Wallen, as the master of The King’s Music.
Alongside a photo of Errollyn receiving her OBE from the monarch, when he was Prince of Wales in 2007 was a statement that read, “The King has appointed Errollyn Wallen CBE as Master of The King’s Music; the first appointment to this role of his reign.”
“The honorary appointment is conferred on a musician of distinction who has added to the musical life of the UK and the Commonwealth,” added royal family.
“Belize-born British composer, pianist and singer-songwriter, Errollyn Wallen CBE is thrilled to accept this royal appointment.”
To note, the royal family is currently at the Balmoral Castle Scotland to enjoy their long summer holidays until late September.