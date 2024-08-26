Prince William debuts sleek new style at Balmoral

Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, have made the day of royal fans with a surprise outing to the Balmoral estate.
In the family outing, the Prince of Wales returned back to his usual clean shaven look and said goodbye to his facial hair of late.
Recently, William has been growing a fashionable beard, debuting the rugged look on social media.
The royal couple was photographed along with their three kids —Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6 — arriving at Crathie Kirk to attend a Sunday service.
Kate marked her first appearance at the Scottish church after she made announcement about her cancer diagnosis in March.
She donned a light brown outfit that she paired with a feather hat, While Charlotte was wearing a maroon dress and black leggings.
The royal family were joined by King Charles and Queen Camilla, as well as Prince Edward and Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, plus their son, James Wessex.
Before joining the Charles at Balmoral for their annual summer break, the couple along with their kids spend the summer holidays at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall.