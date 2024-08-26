Royal

Prince William debuts sleek new style at Balmoral

  • August 26, 2024
Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, have made the day of royal fans with a surprise outing to the Balmoral estate.

In the family outing, the Prince of Wales returned back to his usual clean shaven look and said goodbye to his facial hair of late.

Recently, William has been growing a fashionable beard, debuting the rugged look on social media.

The royal couple was photographed along with their three kids —Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6 — arriving at Crathie Kirk to attend a Sunday service.

Kate marked her first appearance at the Scottish church after she made announcement about her cancer diagnosis in March.

She donned a light brown outfit that she paired with a feather hat, While Charlotte was wearing a maroon dress and black leggings.

The royal family were joined by King Charles and Queen Camilla, as well as Prince Edward and Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, plus their son, James Wessex.

Before joining the Charles at Balmoral for their annual summer break, the couple along with their kids spend the summer holidays at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall.

King Charles seeks to mend rift with Prince Harry?
King Charles avoids talking to Prince Harry over 'spare 2' leak fears
Prince William ‘disturbed’ by Sven-Göran Eriksson’s death for personal reason
King Charles wishes 80th birthday to Duke of Gloucester Richard
Prince Harry turned his back on King Charles during near-death moment?
Kate Middleton sends powerful message with ‘positive and upbeat’ health status
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to hit major snag in future tours
King Charles releases first statement after Kate Middleton’s latest appearance
King Charles’ niece Louise 'keen' to honour Queen Elizabeth's legacy
King Charles takes major step to reconcile with ‘most-beloved’ son Prince Harry
King Charles’ 6-word response to whoever asks about Prince Harry
King Charles hosts favorite riverside picnic with Queen Camilla