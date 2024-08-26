Prince William ‘disturbed’ by Sven-Göran Eriksson’s death for personal reason

Prince William is grieving the major blow dealt to England’s football team by the loss of a special person.
It was announced earlier today that former manager Sven-Göran Eriksson has passed away at the age of 76.
Soon after, the Prince of Wales released a statement for acknowledging his wowing career.
He wrote, “Sad to hear about the passing of Sven-Göran Eriksson. I met him several times as England manager and was always struck by his charisma and passion for the game.”
“My thoughts are with his family and friends. A true gentleman of the game,” Prince William added.
As he served as Football Association’s president for a long while, the Prince of Wales had a number of brushes with the late legendary soccer player, as per Mirror.
It was during the start of this year that Sven-Göran Eriksson was given one year “at best” because of the pancreatic cancer he was suffering with.
This news is seemingly even more personal for Prince William as his father King Charles and wife Kate Middleton are both battling unknown types of cancer as well.
And that’s exactly why his “sadness” over the matter can be understood.