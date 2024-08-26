Royal

Prince William ‘disturbed’ by Sven-Göran Eriksson’s death for personal reason

Sven-Göran Eriksson’s demise sets off alarms for Prince William

  • by Web Desk
  • August 26, 2024
Prince William ‘disturbed’ by Sven-Göran Eriksson’s death for personal reason
Prince William ‘disturbed’ by Sven-Göran Eriksson’s death for personal reason

Prince William is grieving the major blow dealt to England’s football team by the loss of a special person.

It was announced earlier today that former manager Sven-Göran Eriksson has passed away at the age of 76.

Soon after, the Prince of Wales released a statement for acknowledging his wowing career.

He wrote, “Sad to hear about the passing of Sven-Göran Eriksson. I met him several times as England manager and was always struck by his charisma and passion for the game.”

“My thoughts are with his family and friends. A true gentleman of the game,” Prince William added.

As he served as Football Association’s president for a long while, the Prince of Wales had a number of brushes with the late legendary soccer player, as per Mirror.

It was during the start of this year that Sven-Göran Eriksson was given one year “at best” because of the pancreatic cancer he was suffering with.

This news is seemingly even more personal for Prince William as his father King Charles and wife Kate Middleton are both battling unknown types of cancer as well.

And that’s exactly why his “sadness” over the matter can be understood.

Selena Gomez sets internet ablaze with Spanish musical 'Emilia Pérez' trailer

Selena Gomez sets internet ablaze with Spanish musical 'Emilia Pérez' trailer
London tower block fire: 100 evacuated as blaze declared 'Major incident’

London tower block fire: 100 evacuated as blaze declared 'Major incident’
Titanic era’s oldest living man John Alfred celebrates 112th birthday

Titanic era’s oldest living man John Alfred celebrates 112th birthday
WhatsApp to soon introduce filters and AR effects for video calls

WhatsApp to soon introduce filters and AR effects for video calls

Royal News

WhatsApp to soon introduce filters and AR effects for video calls
Prince William debuts sleek new style at Balmoral
WhatsApp to soon introduce filters and AR effects for video calls
King Charles seeks to mend rift with Prince Harry?
WhatsApp to soon introduce filters and AR effects for video calls
King Charles avoids talking to Prince Harry over 'spare 2' leak fears
WhatsApp to soon introduce filters and AR effects for video calls
King Charles wishes 80th birthday to Duke of Gloucester Richard
WhatsApp to soon introduce filters and AR effects for video calls
Prince Harry turned his back on King Charles during near-death moment?
WhatsApp to soon introduce filters and AR effects for video calls
Kate Middleton sends powerful message with ‘positive and upbeat’ health status
WhatsApp to soon introduce filters and AR effects for video calls
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to hit major snag in future tours
WhatsApp to soon introduce filters and AR effects for video calls
King Charles releases first statement after Kate Middleton’s latest appearance
WhatsApp to soon introduce filters and AR effects for video calls
King Charles’ niece Louise 'keen' to honour Queen Elizabeth's legacy
WhatsApp to soon introduce filters and AR effects for video calls
King Charles takes major step to reconcile with ‘most-beloved’ son Prince Harry
WhatsApp to soon introduce filters and AR effects for video calls
King Charles’ 6-word response to whoever asks about Prince Harry
WhatsApp to soon introduce filters and AR effects for video calls
King Charles hosts favorite riverside picnic with Queen Camilla