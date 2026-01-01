Meghan Markle, Prince Harry turn to UK after facing major rejection in US

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are believed to be facing major PR obstacle in the US after 11th publicist in five years resigned.
Just days after The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's chief communications officer Meredith Maines stepped down within a year of taking the position, inside sources are claiming that top PR firms in the US have refused to work with the couple.
In his Substack blog, Naughty But Nice, Rob Shutter noted that a former staffer of Harry and Meghan has claimed "The job isn’t hard because of the press. It’s hard because of the principals."
"Harry and Meghan are impossible to satisfy, and their expectations constantly shift," they added.
A source exclusively told Rob that PR agencies known for handling A-list clients have refused to work with the royal couple as "They’re difficult and, frankly, cheap."
“Kardashians and Beyoncé spend a fortune on PR; Harry and Meghan expect the same results for a fraction of the budget," they added.
While another source explained, "A competent PR can survive bad headlines," but "They can’t survive clients who won’t listen or demand you push false narratives. That’s the Sussex problem."
Now, as all the major firms in the US have declined to work for the Sussexes, Harry and Meghan are reportedly relying on their London-based communications strategist Liam Maguire.
"They’re cutting costs by eliminating a senior American salary" a source told.
However, "running a California-based operation from London brings huge challenges, including time zone issues and burnout risks," added the insider.