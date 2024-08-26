Entertainment

Justin Bieber’s fatherhood shines with son Jack Blues: ‘Already a great dad’

  by Web Desk
  August 26, 2024
Justin Bieber is “already a great dad” to his newborn Jack Blues Bieber!

The Peaches singer, who welcomed his little one with wife Hailey Bieber just a few days ago, has reportedly found his “purpose” as a father and is already proving to be a “great dad,” said a source to PEOPLE.

“[Justin and Hailey are] both overjoyed,” reported the insider to the outlet, adding, “The baby is such a miracle. He’s adorable and doing well. Hailey’s doing well, too.”

The source also said that “the pregnancy was something that they very much wished and prayed for.”

Delving deeper into the details, the insider also talked about the Sorry singer and his model wife’s reaction to the big news.

“The day they found out that Hailey was pregnant was the best ever for Justin. He was over the moon with excitement. It was a big celebration for them.”

Justin Bieber broke the baby news on Friday, August 23, through an Instagram post along with an adorable photo of Hailey’s hand holding his son’s feet.


“WELCOME HOME... JACK BLUES BIEBER,” captioned the singer.

The couple, who tied the knot in September 2018, welcomed their first child after six years of marriage

Entertainment News

'Emily in Paris' season 4 part 2 trailer shows Emily on new love adventure in Rome
Taylor Swift ex Joe Alwyn makes surprising revelation about himself
Taylor Swift’s rivalry with Oasis ignited by ex-boyfriend Matty Healy
Ben Affleck played ‘puppet master’ behind Jennifer Lopez’s marriage documentary
Lady Gaga shows off impressive award collection in new TikTok video
Justin Bieber chooses Hailey’s special manicure for baby announcement
Selena Gomez shares message of 'hope' amid Benny Blanco engagement rumors
'Bridgerton' Nicola Coughlan fuels romance rumors with cozy festival appearance
‘Terminator Zero' plot, cast, and release date unveiled
Sabrina Carpenter spills on juiciest ‘Short n’ Sweet’ IG queries
Ben Affleck distances himself with Jennifer Lopez's kids amid divorce
'Gossip Girl' Ed Westwick, 'Supergirl' Amy Jackson get hitched in Italy