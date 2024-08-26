Justin Bieber’s fatherhood shines with son Jack Blues: ‘Already a great dad’

Justin Bieber is “already a great dad” to his newborn Jack Blues Bieber!
The Peaches singer, who welcomed his little one with wife Hailey Bieber just a few days ago, has reportedly found his “purpose” as a father and is already proving to be a “great dad,” said a source to PEOPLE.
“[Justin and Hailey are] both overjoyed,” reported the insider to the outlet, adding, “The baby is such a miracle. He’s adorable and doing well. Hailey’s doing well, too.”
The source also said that “the pregnancy was something that they very much wished and prayed for.”
Delving deeper into the details, the insider also talked about the Sorry singer and his model wife’s reaction to the big news.
“The day they found out that Hailey was pregnant was the best ever for Justin. He was over the moon with excitement. It was a big celebration for them.”
Justin Bieber broke the baby news on Friday, August 23, through an Instagram post along with an adorable photo of Hailey’s hand holding his son’s feet.
“WELCOME HOME... JACK BLUES BIEBER,” captioned the singer.
The couple, who tied the knot in September 2018, welcomed their first child after six years of marriage