King Charles seeks to mend rift with Prince Harry?

King Charles is reportedly looking to make amends with his youngest son, Prince Harry, after seeking spiritual guidance from religious leaders.
According to journalist Nigel Nelson, the monarch's devout faith has led him to consider forgiveness and reconciliation with Harry.
"Bear in mind that King Charles is very devout. He has been all his life like his mother,” Nelson told the GB News.
They continued, "Now, we don't know quite where the spiritual nourishment is coming from, if it's the church's spiritual nourishment. I think the advice basically from the Church of England, for instance, is big on forgiveness.”
"Forgive Harry, just, bring him back the fold. It doesn't quite explain in this story where this spiritual advice is coming from,” the insider added.
However, the rift between Harry and his brother, Prince William, poses a significant obstacle to a full family reconciliation.
Nelson described their feud as "very difficult to mend," but suggested that Charles, as their father, may be the best person to facilitate a resolution.
For a reconciliation to occur, both Harry and the Royal Family would need to make amends.
Nelson emphasized that "Harry also has to get his act together," indicating that the prince's actions would be crucial in rebuilding relationships.