Selena Gomez sets internet ablaze with Spanish musical 'Emilia Pérez' trailer

Selena Gomez has finally offered a peek into her upcoming Spanish musical film Emilia Pérez, in which sharing the screen with Zoe Saldaña and Karla Sofía Gascón.
The official trailer of Emilia Pérez has been released by Netflix on August 26, 2024, showcasing Selena, Zoe and Karla taking on a fearless route to their own happiness, navigating life-changing experiences.
Emilia Pérez will be releasing in selective theatres in UK, US and Canada on November 1, 2024, it will start streaming on the streaming Juggernaut on 13th of the same month.
Shortly after the trailer was released, Selena Gomez fans flooded the comments section with words of Praises for the Only Murders in the Building star.
One fan commented, “SO EXCITED TO SEE YOU IN THIS ROLE.”
While another penned, “SO proud of you and I’m so excited to watch it, can't wait.”
Selena’s upcoming queer musical film is written and directed by Jacques Audiard.
Emilia Pérez made its global debut at the prestigious 77th Cannes Film Festival, where it garnered two esteemed awards: the Jury Prize and Best Actress.
It is pertinent to note, Gascón made history as the first transgender actress to receive a Cannes award.