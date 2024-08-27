Entertainment

Keke Palmer gives hilarious response to pregnancy query on her birthday post

Keke Palmer celebrated her 31st birthday with ex Darius Jackson and family

  • by Web Desk
  August 27, 2024
The American singer and actress Keke Palmer hilariously quashed pregnancy rumours, which she fueled with a photo in her birthday carousel.

Taking to her Instagram account on Monday, August 26, 2024, the Nope actress shared a set of adorable photos offering a peek into her big day celebrations.

Keke who already shares a son with Darius sparked pregnancy rumours by sharing a photo with a girl putting her hand on the GIANTS singer’s belly.

The photo in which Keke was wearing a plain satin maxi in golden color caught a fans’ attention who commented, “That hand on the stomach almost made me think ‘we’ had another Keke coming!”

Keke was too quick to shut down the speculations as she quipped back, “Idk why her ass [put her hand there] haha cause honey the way I was drinking last night the ‘baby’ wouldn’t be making it.”

The sweet birthday post had a long caption which read, “I don’t want to be long I just wanna be clear! I AM GRATEFUL TO GOD FOR ANOTHER YEAR! I’m not here for a long time but I am here for a community rich time and that’s what I have.”

Keke went on to share, “It’s my birthday but it’s my community’s birthday too because they are the ones that got me this far. We are all alone in this world, we come in alone and we go out alone but what we share is this experience.”

Keke Palmer shares her 1-year-old son, Leodis with ex Darius, with whom she parted ways in October 2023.

