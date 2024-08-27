Trending

Ayeza Khan drops a MUSHY picture with husband Danish Taimoor

  • by Web Desk
  • August 27, 2024
Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor have their captivating vibe on lock as they strike a pose together. 

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, the Pyaray Afzal star shared a super-adorable image from a sauna. 

In the picture, the lovebirds showed off their hush hush romance with 14.2M followers. 

Khan looked drop dead gorgeous in a black and white printed outfit which accentuated her curves while her husband's toned muscles added a whole new appeal to the post.


The superstar complemented her entire look with a pair of earrings and bronze makeup. 

It is pertinent to mention that Khan's romantic click ignited a slew of fan reactions in the comments section. 

One Insta user commented, " Fifty shades of Ayeza and Danish." 

The other penned, "All eyes on you two." 

" Perfect two," another wrote. 

" Love is in the air," the fourth added. 

Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor, who tied the knot in 2018, frequently bless feeds with their wholesome moments together.

To note, the actors are parents to two cute kids, Rayan and Hoorain. 

