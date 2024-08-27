Prince Harry applies for ‘common man job’ in America

Prince Harry has reportedly applied for a working class job in the United States.
As per Express UK, he is in collaboration with his current employers from the Better-Up company to create a life-coaching university.
The Duke of Sussex himself couldn’t attend university because he chose to enroll in the Royal Army for serving his country instead.
It was back in March 2021 that Prince Harry joined the US coaching platform, where he has been appointed as the Chief Impact Officer.
Even while working a common man job now, his salary is however much higher than the average of those earned by normal people holding this position.
Reportedly, the Duke of Sussex takes £758,000 home per year with this duty.
Better-Up is now looking to expand its operations by launching a university that will reportedly offer life coaching degrees online.
The idea has already been taken to the US Patent and Trademark Office, and approval is awaited.
Meanwhile, Prince Harry is busy laying the blueprint of taking things forward once the institute earns consent and is then eventually constructed with new hirings.