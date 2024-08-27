Royal

Prince Harry applies for ‘common man job’ in America

Prince Harry forced to make more earnings

  • by Web Desk
  • August 27, 2024


Prince Harry has reportedly applied for a working class job in the United States.

As per Express UK, he is in collaboration with his current employers from the Better-Up company to create a life-coaching university.

The Duke of Sussex himself couldn’t attend university because he chose to enroll in the Royal Army for serving his country instead.

It was back in March 2021 that Prince Harry joined the US coaching platform, where he has been appointed as the Chief Impact Officer.

Even while working a common man job now, his salary is however much higher than the average of those earned by normal people holding this position.

Reportedly, the Duke of Sussex takes £758,000 home per year with this duty.

Better-Up is now looking to expand its operations by launching a university that will reportedly offer life coaching degrees online.

The idea has already been taken to the US Patent and Trademark Office, and approval is awaited.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry is busy laying the blueprint of taking things forward once the institute earns consent and is then eventually constructed with new hirings.

France’s president Macron faces standstill as Socialists and Greens exit political talks

France’s president Macron faces standstill as Socialists and Greens exit political talks
Meghan Markle faces fresh blow ahead of big milestone

Meghan Markle faces fresh blow ahead of big milestone
Ben Affleck’s romance with Kick Kennedy gets fresh development

Ben Affleck’s romance with Kick Kennedy gets fresh development
Jenna Ortega breaks silence on her romance rumours with Johnny Depp

Jenna Ortega breaks silence on her romance rumours with Johnny Depp

Royal News

Jenna Ortega breaks silence on her romance rumours with Johnny Depp
Meghan Markle faces fresh blow ahead of big milestone
Jenna Ortega breaks silence on her romance rumours with Johnny Depp
Prince Edward, Princess Sophie fill ‘absence’ of Kate Middleton, King Charles
Jenna Ortega breaks silence on her romance rumours with Johnny Depp
King Charles believes latest throne coins are ‘bad juju’
Jenna Ortega breaks silence on her romance rumours with Johnny Depp
King Charles takes HUGE decision about Prince Andrew’s Royal estate
Jenna Ortega breaks silence on her romance rumours with Johnny Depp
Meghan Markle saves Prince Harry from swarm of village locals
Jenna Ortega breaks silence on her romance rumours with Johnny Depp
King Charles improved relations with Meghan Markle on latest visit
Jenna Ortega breaks silence on her romance rumours with Johnny Depp
Prince William debuts sleek new style at Balmoral
Jenna Ortega breaks silence on her romance rumours with Johnny Depp
King Charles seeks to mend rift with Prince Harry?
Jenna Ortega breaks silence on her romance rumours with Johnny Depp
King Charles avoids talking to Prince Harry over 'spare 2' leak fears
Jenna Ortega breaks silence on her romance rumours with Johnny Depp
Prince William ‘disturbed’ by Sven-Göran Eriksson’s death for personal reason
Jenna Ortega breaks silence on her romance rumours with Johnny Depp
King Charles wishes 80th birthday to Duke of Gloucester Richard
Jenna Ortega breaks silence on her romance rumours with Johnny Depp
Prince Harry turned his back on King Charles during near-death moment?