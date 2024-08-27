Ben Affleck’s romance with Kick Kennedy gets fresh development

Ben Affleck’s romance with Kick Kennedy is gathering more heat with fresh details emerging on their fast-forward timeline.
Even before Jennifer Lopez filed for a divorce, he was reportedly caught hanging out with Robert F. Kennedy’s daughter a number of times in Beverly Hills.
As per Daily Mail, the actor has amplified hanging out with her after separation files were formally submitted to the court recently.
The two actually met way before he and Jennifer Lopez reconciled in 2021.
One insider said, “Ben Affleck and Kick Kennedy had a fling before he got back together with Jennifer Lopez. He is from Boston and when you live in Boston, the Kennedy family is royalty.”
Sources have claimed that the Hollywood star was over the moon to have “landed into the Kennedy family,” but at the time, Robert F. Kennedy’s daughter wasn’t “ready for anything serious.”
So they allegedly continued as “hook-up buddies” before Ben Affleck eventually moved on with Jennifer Lopez.
After the divorce, he is “happy to once again be hanging out with an old hook-up whose family he sees as royalty.”
For now, the rumored couple is however “taking it day by day,” more engrossed in enjoying each other’s company than actually aiming for something serious so fast.